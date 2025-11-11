Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Three Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrenergo on Telegram.

“Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by previous Russian strikes, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions,” the statement said.

It is noted that the previously published hourly outage schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

After the emergency outages are lifted, all consumers will return to the standard hourly outage schedules.

As reported, on November 11, hourly blackout schedules of up to four groups are in effect around the clock in most regions of Ukraine.