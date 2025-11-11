Gas Supply Completely Cut Off In Lyman Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Enemy shelling in Lyman caused damage to the system, leaving the entire city without gas supply. A total of 1,164 consumers have been disconnected," the statement said.

According to Vadym Batii, head of the regional gas supply company Donetskoblgaz, the gas supply in Lyman is currently halted because Russian forces destroyed an underground gas pipeline.

"We are ready to start repairs immediately, as soon as it becomes physically possible. People are holding on, although conditions are extremely difficult – even metal can't withstand it," Batii said.

The administration also reported damage in the frontline cities of Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Kramatorsk district.

Overall, between November 3 and 9, as many as 62 instances of gas network damage caused by hostilities were recorded in the Donetsk region.

