Emerita Welcomes The Canadian Ambassador To Spain To Its Sevilla Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the“” or“”) is pleased to welcome Mr. Jeffrey Marder, the Canadian Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, and Mr. Martin Arseneault, First Secretary to the Ambassador, to its Seville office on November 12, 2025. Emerita will review with Messrs. Marder and Arseneault the progress it has made on its major investments in the Andalusia Region and how it can impact the critical metals mandates of Europe and Canada, as well as provide an update on the Aznalcóllar judicial process.

It is noteworthy that the United States has recently added silver and lead to its critical minerals list, resulting in the polymetallic deposits of the Iberian Pyrite Belt taking on more prominence as a supplier of these important commodities. Emerita will also present innovative technologies that it plans to deploy in the development of its Iberian Belt West (IBW) project in the operations and with respect to minimizing the environmental impact of the project. Leading edge technologies from Sudbury and Quebec, Canada and Andalusia, Spain are expected to be incorporated into the IBW project design. The positive social and economic impacts of the projects will also be a key point of discussion with the Ambassador. The planned transition of IBW to construction and operating mine status represents a major capital investment in the region and high paying long term employment for a large work force.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita comments,“We are honored to host the Ambassador and his First Secretary and appreciate the interest and support of the Canadian government's representative in Spain in advancing our substantial and important investments in the region.”

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

