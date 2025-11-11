Parineeti Chopra's Brother Shivang Chopra Wishes BIL Raghav Chadha On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra's brother, Shivang Chopra, wished his brother-in-law, Raghav Chadha, on his birthday today, on the 11th of November.

Sharing a picture of Raghav on his social media account, Shivang wrote,“Happy Birthday, Buddy!!” Raghav replied, saying,“Thank you, Shangluuu.” Paineet Chopra dropped in a face filled with love emoticon, while his mother, Reena Chopra, dropped in heart emoticons.

Earlier today, Reena Chopra too had penned a heartfelt birthday message for her son-in-law, Raghav Chadha. In her note, she praised Raghav's wit, caring nature, and the joy he brings to the family. Reena wrote,“We thought you couldn't make us any happier but you surprised us yet again... we were already in love with your countenance, your wit, your humour, your caring heart, your affectionate nature, your no-nonsense approach to life, your ability to smile through the toughest of days and ensure your loved ones that all is well even when it isn't, your ability to shine through every facet of life, your respectfulness, your humility... where everyone's mind stops working, yours begins... where everyone's knowledge hits a limit, yours refuses to surrender, when everyone can laugh no more, your one-liners have them in stitches!”

She added,“And just when we thought we couldn't love you anymore, you gave a reason to.... You made us grandparents and uncles! There is no word to ably describe that feeling, so I won't even try. Just accept a big thank you for finding @parineetichopra and coming into our lives!!! Happy Birthday, @raghavchadha88, and God bless always!! We love you!! @pawanchopra01, @thisissahajchopra, and @shivangchopra99.”

On Raghav's special day, his wife and actress, Parineeti Chopra, also penned a beautiful note for the birthday boy. Sharing a series of photos featuring them both, she wrote,“Just when I thought you couldn't get more perfect – you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives – being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family.”

She added,“You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time – what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason for living. I literally cannot exist without you."

