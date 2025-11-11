Delhi Blast Case: Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting Says Those Involved 'Will Face Full Wrath Of Our Agencies'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with senior officials on the Delhi car blast case, which as per initial investigations, looks like a suicide attack.

Shah provided an update about his meeting in an X post, wherein he said, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies."

13 people have died so far in the car explosion that occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Shah had visited the LNJP Hospital to meet those injured in the blast, after which he went to the blast site to take stock of the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.