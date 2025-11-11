403
S. Korea Set to Launch Investigation into Martial Law Conspiracy
(MENAFN) South Korea will establish a special investigative unit to examine potential government complicity in ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol's aborted martial law declaration last December, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok announced Tuesday, according to media.
The initiative received immediate backing from President Lee Jae Myung during a Cabinet session held earlier Tuesday, who declared it is "definitely something that must be done" beyond the separate inquiry already underway by special counsel investigators.
Kim emphasized the administration's commitment to swift accountability, stating: "We will swiftly conduct an internal investigation into public officials who participated in or cooperated with the martial law bid and secure the grounds for taking appropriate personnel measures." He stressed that protecting "the sovereignty of the people and democracy" remains the government's paramount concern.
The investigative panel faces a tight deadline, with findings expected by January of next year.
President Lee made clear that any officials discovered to have played a role must face consequences.
Among those currently facing scrutiny is former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who served in Yoon's Cabinet. Prosecutors are examining whether Han and other ex-ministers aided Yoon in his unsuccessful December 3 martial law gambit.
Yoon lost his presidency in April after the Constitutional Court removed him from office over the martial law crisis. He has remained imprisoned since July.
