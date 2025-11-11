403
Celebrate World Baklava Day at Besh Turkish Kitchen
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) In honour of World Baklava Day on 17th November, Besh Turkish Kitchen is paying tribute to Turkey’s most iconic dessert with a sweet celebration. Guests dining on this special day from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm will be treated to a complimentary portion of Besh’s signature baklava with every main course ordered.
Handcrafted with layers of delicate filo pastry, finely chopped pistachios, and a drizzle of golden syrup, Besh’s baklava is a timeless indulgence that captures the essence of Turkish hospitality. Whether enjoyed at the end of a meal or paired with traditional Turkish tea, this dessert is the perfect way to mark the occasion with friends and family.
Offer Details:
Date: Monday, 17 November 2025
Time: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Offer: Complimentary portion of baklava with every main course ordered
Besh Turkish Kitchen blends authentic Turkish flavours with warm hospitality and a vibrant dining atmosphere. From its traditional domed oven baking signature pides to flame-grilled kebabs and hearty clay pot stews, Besh offers guests a true taste of Turkey in the heart of Dubai.
Book direct: BESH Turkish Kitchen Online Reservations | OpenTable
Or for more information, visit
