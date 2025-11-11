Centre Will Prove Its Strength, Not Serve Biryani To Terrorists, Says K'taka BJP Leader Ravi On Delhi Blasts

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) The BJP will never feed biryani to terrorists, the Central government would accept accountability and also demonstrate its capacity to deal with threats, stated BJP former national general secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, responding to criticism against the Centre in connection with the Delhi blasts.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Ravi on Monday claimed that before 2014, bomb blasts across the country were a common occurrence, but such incidents had largely stopped in recent years.“Now, terrorists seem to be raising their heads again,” he said, warning that there were reports of plots involving the use of chemicals for mass killings.

He stated that even doctors and engineers were involved in these networks, calling it a“deeply disturbing development.”

Ravi stressed the need to trace the roots of terrorism, asking:“Who is training them? Who is funding them? Where are they getting their motivation from?”

He urged authorities not to treat the latest incident as an isolated case, but as part of a larger pattern threatening national security.“Such acts are dangerous to humanity and must be taken very seriously,” he said.

Ravi also criticized the Karnataka government, alleging that terrorists were getting access to mobile phones inside prisons.

“From inside the jail, they can plan conspiracies. Tomorrow, it may even be difficult to prove such crimes in court,” he said, describing the situation as“a dangerous policy failure.”

He accused the government of being complacent.“If jails are turning into resorts where inmates get phones, then the government must take responsibility,” he added.

Reacting to Congress leader and Minister Priyank Kharge's accusation that the Union Home Minister had failed, Ravi said some people with“malicious intent” could not be reasoned with.

“Priyank Kharge is one among them,” he said, recalling that during the UPA government's tenure, bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai were frequent.

Ravi claimed that under the BJP government, there is“zero tolerance for terrorism.” He cited the Pahalgam operation and the surgical strike after Pulwama as examples of India's decisive response under the current regime.

“When terrorism struck Mumbai, the Congress-led government served biryani to the terrorists. The BJP will never do such things,” he remarked.

Commenting on Opposition questions about the Prime Minister's whereabouts during the blast, Ravi referred to an alleged statement by former Union Home Minister P. Chidambarm, saying that the then Prime Minister had refused permission for a strong government response.

“Chidambaram himself exposed this publicly. He was not from the BJP, but a senior Congress leader,” Ravi said.

Responding to calls that the Centre should accept responsibility, Ravi said the central government would accept accountability and also demonstrate its capacity to deal with threats.

Taking a jibe at Priyank Kharge, Ravi said,“He thinks he is wiser than Sarvajna (the great Kannada philosopher). If Sarvajna were alive today, Kharge would probably claim that he was the one who gave birth to him.”

Ravi clarified that the BJP had no dealings with the Taliban, saying India's relations were only with the Afghan government.“The BJP has never embraced terrorists. We have never had any business with them,” he concluded.