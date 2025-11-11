Delhi Blast Case Handed Over To NIA

'Closely Monitoring the Situation': US on Delhi Red Fort Blast

New Delhi- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday handed over the probe into a blast near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said.

This is a clear indication that the blast, which has so far claimed 12 lives, is being considered by the government as an act of terror, as the NIA is mandated to probe terror cases only.

“The blast case has been handed over to the NIA,” a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast.

Shah has called another security review meeting on Tuesday afternoon.