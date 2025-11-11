Kachka To Take Part In NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The official noted that today, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place with the participation of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. This is part of regular engagements with Ukrainian officials.

This meeting and Taras Kachka's participation had not been previously announced by the Alliance's press service.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner dismissed narratives about the“weakness of the Alliance” or its alleged“withdrawal from the game” in countering Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine.

He also emphasized that the new cooperation format within the NATO-Ukraine Council reflects equality between the sides. According to him, allies recognize how much they can learn from Ukraine and view the relationship as a genuine partnership of equals.

At the NATO summit held in The Hague on 24–25 June, leaders of member states discussed strengthening unity, increasing defence spending, supporting Ukraine, expanding defence production, and cybersecurity.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the next Alliance summit will take place on 7–8 July 2026 in Türkiye.

