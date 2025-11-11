Molybdenum-99 Market To Reach USD 7.74B By 2035, Driven By APAC, USA, Europe & Saudi Arabia Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2025 to USD 7.74 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, according to a new data-driven market analysis. Increasing reliance on nuclear medicine diagnostics, coupled with strategic government initiatives in the United States, Europe, APAC, and Saudi Arabia, is accelerating adoption of this critical radioisotope.

Mo-99 serves as the primary precursor for technetium-99m (Tc-99m), utilized in over 80% of global nuclear medicine procedures. Tc-99m enables non-invasive imaging for cardiac, oncological, and neurological diagnostics. Among all isotopic applications, SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) imaging dominates with nearly 80% market share, underscoring its critical role in modern clinical workflows.

Regional Insights:

.United States: Leading growth at 4.9% CAGR, driven by robust diagnostic demand and DOE/NNSA-backed LEU-based Mo-99 production initiatives.

.Europe: The UK and EU nations, including Belgium, Netherlands, and France, benefit from mature nuclear medicine infrastructure and continuous investments in LEU technologies, targeting a CAGR of 4.3–4.4%.

.APAC: Japan and South Korea are investing in domestic production capabilities to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply resilience, with projected growth of 4.5–4.6% CAGR.

.Saudi Arabia: Emerging as a key regional hub due to increasing radiopharmaceutical infrastructure and demand for nuclear diagnostics.

Market Drivers:

The surge in Mo-99 demand is fueled by multiple converging factors:

.Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and aging populations, particularly in developed and emerging markets.

.Expansion of nuclear medicine facilities in hospitals and diagnostic centers, offering SPECT-based imaging.

.Strategic government programs promoting non-HEU, domestic isotope production to ensure uninterrupted supply chains.

.Technological advancements in accelerator-based and neutron-capture production methods, enabling decentralized, safer, and scalable Mo-99 manufacturing.

Challenges:

Despite growth prospects, the market faces critical hurdles:

.Heavy reliance on a limited number of aging nuclear reactors, creating vulnerability to supply disruptions and geopolitical risks.

.Short half-life of Mo-99 (~66 hours), which complicates transportation and logistics.

.Regulatory constraints related to nuclear waste management and reactor safety compliance.

Opportunities:

Emerging production techniques and increasing adoption of Tc-99m imaging are driving significant opportunities:

.Accelerator and LEU-based production reduce dependency on traditional reactors.

.Public-private partnerships are integrating AI-enabled SPECT systems, automated isotope generators, and distributed manufacturing networks.

.Personalized medicine trends further amplify demand for precise, high-throughput diagnostic imaging, solidifying Mo-99's role in modern healthcare.

End-User Insights:

Hospitals account for the majority of Mo-99 consumption, reflecting their central role in cardiology, oncology, neurology, and orthopedic diagnostics. Diagnostic centers, especially in urban and semi-urban markets, contribute steadily to overall demand, while research institutions support development of innovative nuclear imaging solutions.

Key Market Players:

Industry leaders shaping Mo-99 production and distribution include Curium Company, Eckert & Ziegler Holding, Shine Medical Technologies, NTP Radioisotopes, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, JSC Isotope, ANSTO, Lantheus Medical Imaging, IRE ELiT, and Niowave Inc.

