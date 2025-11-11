Saudi Arabia LED Light Market Forecast Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025: Market To Reach SAR 30.04 Billion By 2034, Driven By Vision 2030 Energy Goals And Expanding Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia LED Light Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia LED light market value reached around SAR 6.14 billion in 2024. due to the promotion of LED lights by Saudi government. Initiatives such as the replacement of all streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs aim to reduce electricity consumption by 70-75%, significantly contributing to the Kingdom's goal of producing 50% renewable electricity by 2030. Rapid infrastructure development, with around 4,700 construction projects valued at approximately USD 852.3 billion, are also driving demand for advanced lighting solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. As a result, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of SAR 30.04 billion by 2034.



While Saudi Arabia's oil reserves are abundant, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been confronted by the problem of energy waste in recent years due to energy-efficient household appliances. Residential electricity accounts for 80% of KSA's electricity consumption. Thus, the Saudi government has been pushing energy-saving initiatives, which have been exemplified by a large-scale installation of LED lighting systems in private and public buildings.

This has resulted in growth of the Saudi Arabia LED light market. Moreover, Saudi Arabia imported LED lighting products from China worth USD 87.37 million in 2016 which was an increase of almost 40% over the same period from the previous year. In addition, the rising focus on conserving energy and reducing inefficient lighting is also transforming the market.

Wider adoption of LED, reduced illumination package prices, and technology trends such as dynamic lighting, adjustable white light, and wireless control systems are all factors fuelling Saudi Arabia LED light market revenue. Intelligent street lighting and integrated lighting solutions that use remote monitoring, and street lighting management systems are also being tried out. Increased use of Internet of Things, indoor lighting automation, "Li-fi", and Lighting-as-a-Service are trends anticipated to drive the Saudi Arabia market in years to come.

Key Trends and Developments

Rising demand for smart lighting solutions, increasing awareness of eco-friendly practices, and favourable government regulations are the key trends fuelling the market growth.

Rising Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions

There is a growing trend in the Saudi Arabia LED light market towards smart lighting solutions, driven by advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Smart LED lights, which offer features like remote control, automation, and energy monitoring, are becoming more popular among consumers and businesses. For example, in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, smart lighting systems have been integrated into urban infrastructure projects, resulting in energy savings of up to 40% for municipalities. This trend is expected to significantly increase the uptake of LED lighting products, especially in commercial spaces where energy management is crucial.

Increasing Awareness of Eco-Friendly Practices

The increasing awareness of sustainability and environmental conservation is influencing Saudi Arabia LED light market dynamics and trends. Many businesses are adopting eco-friendly lighting solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, in the hospitality sector, hotels have reported a decrease in energy costs by approximately 20-30% after switching to LED lighting. This shift not only helps in cutting down operational costs but also aligns with the global movement towards sustainable practices.

Favourable Regulatory Frameworks

Saudi government has implemented various regulations to promote energy efficiency. For instance, the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program aims to reduce electricity consumption by up to 30% across various sectors, pushing for widespread adoption of LED lighting. In 2020, the government also mandated the use of LED technologies in all new municipal and commercial projects, which has accelerated LED light demand in Saudi Arabia.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements in LED technology are further shaping the market dynamics. Innovations such as smart LED lighting, which integrates IoT capabilities for remote control and automation, are becoming increasingly popular. For example, usage of smart street lighting projects in cities like Riyadh are expected to cut energy costs by up to 40%. These lights are equipped with control and monitoring units that allow for remote management, reducing energy costs and improving maintenance efficiency.

Saudi Arabia LED Light Market Trends

The Saudi Arabian government is increasingly promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions as part of its Vision 2030 initiative. This includes regulations mandating the use of LED lights in both residential and commercial sectors. For instance, the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program (SEEP) aims to reduce electricity consumption by encouraging the adoption of LEDs, targeting a reduction of up to 30% in energy usage in government buildings alone. These initiatives not only enhance energy efficiency but also support the local manufacturing sector as several factories are being established to produce LED products domestically.

Opportunities in Saudi Arabia LED Light Market

One major opportunity lies in the transition of public infrastructure to LED lighting, with municipalities aiming to upgrade streetlights and public spaces. For instance, the Riyadh municipality has embarked on a project to replace over 100,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs to reduce energy consumption by approximately 50%, which is expected to provide a favourable Saudi Arabia LED light market outlook.

Additionally, the residential sector is seeing increased demand for LED retrofit solutions as homeowners want to lower electricity bills and carbon footprints. As the Saudi government is targeting a reduction in peak electricity demand by around 30% by 2030, the market for LED lighting is projected to expand significantly. Moreover, with an increase in construction activities (estimated at 1,500 new residential projects in the coming years), the demand for LED lighting in new developments presents a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers.

Saudi Arabia LED Light Market Restraints

One significant restraint is the initial high cost of LED lighting solutions compared to traditional lighting options, which can deter consumers, particularly in the residential sector. Although LEDs offer long-term savings, the upfront investment remains a hurdle for many households and small businesses. For example, while LED bulbs can reduce electricity bills by up to 80%, the initial purchase price can be three to five times higher than incandescent bulbs, leading some consumers to opt for cheaper alternatives.

Additionally, there is a lack of widespread awareness about the benefits of LED technology, especially in rural areas where traditional lighting solutions are still prevalent. As per Saudi Arabia LED light market analysis, around 30% of the population do not fully understand the long-term cost benefits of switching to LEDs, limiting market growth. Furthermore, competition from lower-cost non-LED lighting solutions imported from other countries can undermine local LED manufacturers, making it challenging for them to establish a significant market share.

Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia LED Light Market

Market players are primarily focused on energy efficiency and sustainability, aligning with government initiatives like Vision 2030. They are investing in technological advancements, such as smart lighting solutions and IoT integration, to enhance product offerings. Additionally, companies are targeting the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors to meet rising demand of infrastructure projects. They are also focusing on product quality and complying with international energy standards.

Saudi Led Light Co.

Saudi Led Light Co. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Specialising in LED lighting solutions, the company's focus aligns with trend of sustainable practices and energy efficiency. They offer a wide range of products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

National Lighting Company

National Lighting Company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It is a leading manufacturer of lighting fixtures, including indoor and outdoor solutions. They are ISO accredited and focus on high-quality products that meet international standards for safety and efficiency.

TECHNO LED LIGHTS

TECHNO LED LIGHTS was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company being a key player in Saudi Arabia LED light market, provides a wide variety of lighting products to both residential and commercial markets.

Al Nasser Group

Al Nasser Group was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is involved in diverse sectors including manufacturing and trading of electrical and lighting products. They focus on providing innovative and energy-efficient lighting solutions, contributing to the country's infrastructure development.

Other Saudi Arabia LED light market players include Inara Company Limited, Nardeen Lighting Company LLC, Huda Lighting, and Philips Saudi Lighting Company, among others.

Key Attributes:

