Obaid Al Ketbi Joins Five-Emirati Lineup For ADXC 11 Preliminary Card In Al Ain Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain Region,November: Fresh off his gold-medal performance at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, Emirati sensation Obaid Al Ketbi will be among five Emirati athletes competing on the preliminary card of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 11), taking place on November 14 at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management, the 11th edition of ADXC will once again bring together elite grapplers and jiu-jitsu specialists from around the world to the Al Ain Region, with a strong Emirati presence set to light up the cage.

Al Ketbi enters the event in top form after claiming gold in the boys' 56kg division at the Asian Youth Games, where he defeated Jordan's Ziad Samara on points in the final. He will face Brazil's Victor Souza in a jiu-jitsu bantamweight bout.

“I'm excited to test myself on a professional stage like ADXC,” said Al Ketbi.“The competition in Bahrain gave me confidence, but this is another level. I want to show that Emirati athletes can go toe-to-toe with the best in the world.”

He added,“Competing at home, in front of our fans, is always special. It's a big motivation to perform well and keep improving with every fight.”

Also representing the UAE, Ammar Al Hosani, who last week picked up silver at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand, will face Dabyl Abdulla in a jiu-jitsu cruiserweight contest.“It's an honour to compete in front of our fans in Al Ain,” said Al Hosani.

“Events like ADXC push us to perform better and raise the level of jiu-jitsu in the country. I've been training hard and can't wait to put on a strong performance for my team and everyone supporting me.”

The prelims will also feature Mohammed Saeed Al Ketbi taking on Brazil's Raimundo Almeida in a bantamweight bout, while Hadi Abbas faces Felipe Fernandes in the featherweight division. Also on the card, Ghanim Al Ali will square off against Joao Arthur in a showcase bout.

Looking ahead to his bout, Ghanim Al Ali said,“Fighting under the ADXC banner is an incredible experience. It's a great platform for Emirati athletes to gain exposure and test themselves against top international opponents. I'm ready to give everything inside the cage.”

All bouts will be streamed live on TX7 and broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, giving fans around the world front-row access to one of the region's most exciting combat sports events.