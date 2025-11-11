'Al-Ghafar Star' To Rise, Heralding Cooler Nights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Mild weather conditions during daytime and cooler nights await Qatar as the 'Al-Ghafar Star' is set to rise this evening, November 11, heralding the approach of the winter season.

According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), this period is set to last for 13 days.



The 'Al-Ghafar Star' will also bring forth turbulent seas and rain cloud formations, signalling rainfall known as the Banat al-Kamaa that translates to "daughters of truffles" or sometimes referred to as "daughters of thunder".