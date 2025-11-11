403
STN Conclave 2025 Unites South Asia's Visionary Leaders With Support From Trailblazing Sponsors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The much-anticipated STN Conclave 2025 in Jaipur is set to bring together over 200 purpose-driven leaders from across South Asia, uniting visionaries who are shaping the future through learning, collaboration, and impactful action.
This year's Conclave proudly acknowledges Ideal Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. as the Principal Sponsor. Led by Mr. Rahul Agarwal, STN Member and Founder, Ideal Insurance stands out as a trusted insurance distribution company with a consultative, risk-focused approach that redefines the insurance landscape. Their commitment to client-centric risk management perfectly aligns with the Conclave's spirit of sustainable growth and innovation.
The Platinum Sponsor, PeopleLink Unified Communications Pvt. Ltd., under the leadership of Mr. Amit Chowdry, STN Member and CEO, continues to revolutionize the communication technology space. Through its cloud-based InstaVC Suite, spanning telehealth, education, video meetings, and consulting platforms, PeopleLink exemplifies the integration of innovation and accessibility in digital communication.
Adding to the lineup, Yodaplus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. joins as the Silver Sponsor. Helmed by Mr. Vishrut Srivastava, STN Member and CEO, Yodaplus is a digital transformation powerhouse driving efficiency across industries from large retail chains to fintech pioneers. Their trailblazing work in AI and blockchain demonstrates the transformative power of technology in reshaping modern business operations.
Kiran Sivadas, VP, STN said, "The STN Conclave unites 200+ purpose-driven entrepreneurs, and features speakers like Kirthika Reddy, CEO & Co-Founder of Verix; Captain G. R. Gopinath, Founder of Air Deccan; and Viraj Bahl, Founder of Veeba, who will deliver keynote addresses that promise to inspire and energize attendees. Adding creative depth, Ravishankar Iyer, Founder of Story Rules, will lead a storytelling workshop, while Rakesh Balachandran, Co-Founder of FocusU, will conduct an experiential learning session."
With such a distinguished gathering of sponsors and speakers, STN Conclave 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, celebrating leadership, innovation, and the collective drive to create lasting impact across South Asia.
