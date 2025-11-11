Obesity Is Now Legally Recognised As A Chronic Disease In Italy A Historic Advance For Public Health In Europe

MENAFN - The Conversation) On October 9 2025, Italy took the unprecedented step of approving a law that recognises obesity as a chronic, progressive, and relapsing disease. The law came into effect on October 25.

To date, no other European country has enacted a national law that recognises obesity with such breadth: as a chronic condition with specific guarantees for prevention, treatment, and follow-up included in public healthcare.

Some European countries have taken steps in the same direction. Portugal's Despacho 12634/2023, approved in December 2023, implemented an Intergrated Care Model for the Prevention and Treatment of Obesity within its national health service. While this is not law, it defines obesity as a chronic public health problem, and strengthens specialised treatment networks.

Germany's Bundestag recognised obesity as a medical and social disease in 2020, as part of its National Diabetes Strategy. However, this did not include a legal framework to guarantee specific health benefits or coverage.

While the UK also lacks a law like Italy's, its National Health Service does classify obesity as a chronic, urgent condition, with emphasis on prevention and long term treatment.

A structural problem, not an individual one

Italy's new legislation – to which The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology magazine has devoted several pages in its October 2025 issue – marks a turning point in Europe. It is the first to enshrine a modern medical and social view of obesity into law at the highest level.

For decades, abnormal fat accumulation in the body was seen as a consequence of bad habits, a lack of discipline, or poor dietary choices. However, scientific evidence has shown that its origin is complex, resulting from the interaction between genetic, environmental, metabolic and social factors.

The new Italian legislation embraces this modern view, and in doing so, breaks a stigma that has affected millions of people. Recognising obesity as a disease also means acknowledging that it requires specialised medical care, not moral judgments.

Read more: 5 reasons we shouldn't 'compliment' people who lose weight

A silent epidemic

The World Health Organization describes obesity as an“escalating global epidemic”, and has dubbed its worldwide spread “globesity”. The 2025 World Obesity Atlas estimates that the condition's global prevalence will have increased by more than 115% between 2010 and 2030.

Without improved prevention and treatment measures, the economic cost could reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 – nearly 3% of global GDP. This figure is comparable to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, or that of climate change today.

This problem is not limited to individual health: it is associated with a substantial increase in cardiovascular, metabolic, and oncological diseases. Researchers have even coined a new term, adiponcosis, to describe the relationship between excess adipose (fatty tissue) and the development of up to 13 types of cancer.

Beyond medical attention

By recognising obesity as a chronic disease with health, social and economic implications, Italy's law also promotes integrated policies for its prevention and treatment. Its approach combines prevention, education, research and assistance through the creation of a national program and a specialised observatory.

Among its provisions, it promotes information and education campaigns on healthy eating and physical activity, as well as community and school initiatives aimed at creating environments that encourage healthy lifestyles. Although it does not include fiscal or labelling measures, the standard lays the groundwork for a national strategy across many different sectors.

Read more: The science of weight loss – and why your brain is wired to keep you fat

A change in mindset

The recognition of obesity as a chronic disease with social and health repercussions marks an important symbolic shift, as those affected are now considered subject to health rights, deserving of care and respect. The new standard promotes education, awareness and professional training to improve social understanding of the problem. It aims to reduce stigma and foster a more sensitive and structured view of obesity.

Official recognition can help to shift public discourse by promoting empathy and understanding rather than judgement and blame.

The challenge now is to effectively and sustainably implement these new measures, ensuring coordination between institutions and continuous monitoring of results. If Italy's model is successful, it could inspire a transformation in the way obesity is understood and addressed around the world.

As the authors of The Lancet's writeup conclude:“The targeted public health strategies proposed by the Italian Government represents a crucial step towards reducing treatment costs and curbing mortality rates”.

At a time when chronic diseases threaten the very future of our healthcare systems, recognising obesity as a disease that must be treated by nutrition professionals is, above all, an act of realism and health justice.

A weekly e-mail in English featuring expertise from scholars and researchers. It provides an introduction to the diversity of research coming out of the continent and considers some of the key issues facing European countries. Get the newsletter!

This article was originally published in Spanish