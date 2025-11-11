403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Honors Distinguished Teachers, Schools On World Teachers' Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended on Tuesday a ceremony honoring a group of outstanding teachers and schools marking World Teachers' Day for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.
The event, held at Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Theater in Abdullah Al-Salem University, was attended by the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.
Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir was received by Minister of Education Dr. Jalal Al-Tabtabai and the organizing committee.
The ceremony began with the national anthem followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Delivering his speech, Minister Al-Tabtabai said that the honorees were proud of being recognized by the Kuwaiti leadership, which is keen on boosting education in the country.
He praised His Highness the Amir's directives for the educational sector based on cultivating talents and utilizing them in the development of the country.
He revealed that some 600,000 students were enrolled in government schools with capable teaching and administrative stuff, the main driving elements for plans of development in Kuwait.
Honoring teachers is necessary for they are the guide in building the future, he asserted, adding that the latest of technological tools were used to enhance the educational experience in Kuwait.
The minister went on to say that, his ministry was carrying on its educational reform plan for 2025-27, which translates the state's national vision.
The plan covered all aspects of educational development, Al-Tabtabai said, noting that transparency and discipline were driving factors in institutional excellence.
The ministry has also focused on bolstering cooperation with regional and international organizations, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), exchanging expertize and the knowledge to help develop Kuwait's digital educational transformation.
He affirmed that the Ministry of Education would continue to boost its efforts to achieve the goals of the New Kuwait Vision 2035.
He addressed educators and thanked for their relentless efforts in raising generations of Kuwaiti students, who are now in leading positions in the state.
Teacher Khalil Saud Al-Harbi delivered a speech on behalf of the honored teachers, thanking the Kuwaiti leadership for their unequivocal support of teachers on the celebration of the World Teachers' Day, vowing to continue giving back to the country through important posts.
A short film titled "Teacher Leaders" was screened, highlighting the evolution of education in Kuwait, the role of educators in shaping values and fostering national development, followed by a musical performance.
His Highness the Amir awarded the attending teachers and representatives of the excellent schools before departing the venue. (end)
sar
The event, held at Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Theater in Abdullah Al-Salem University, was attended by the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.
Upon arrival, His Highness the Amir was received by Minister of Education Dr. Jalal Al-Tabtabai and the organizing committee.
The ceremony began with the national anthem followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Delivering his speech, Minister Al-Tabtabai said that the honorees were proud of being recognized by the Kuwaiti leadership, which is keen on boosting education in the country.
He praised His Highness the Amir's directives for the educational sector based on cultivating talents and utilizing them in the development of the country.
He revealed that some 600,000 students were enrolled in government schools with capable teaching and administrative stuff, the main driving elements for plans of development in Kuwait.
Honoring teachers is necessary for they are the guide in building the future, he asserted, adding that the latest of technological tools were used to enhance the educational experience in Kuwait.
The minister went on to say that, his ministry was carrying on its educational reform plan for 2025-27, which translates the state's national vision.
The plan covered all aspects of educational development, Al-Tabtabai said, noting that transparency and discipline were driving factors in institutional excellence.
The ministry has also focused on bolstering cooperation with regional and international organizations, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), exchanging expertize and the knowledge to help develop Kuwait's digital educational transformation.
He affirmed that the Ministry of Education would continue to boost its efforts to achieve the goals of the New Kuwait Vision 2035.
He addressed educators and thanked for their relentless efforts in raising generations of Kuwaiti students, who are now in leading positions in the state.
Teacher Khalil Saud Al-Harbi delivered a speech on behalf of the honored teachers, thanking the Kuwaiti leadership for their unequivocal support of teachers on the celebration of the World Teachers' Day, vowing to continue giving back to the country through important posts.
A short film titled "Teacher Leaders" was screened, highlighting the evolution of education in Kuwait, the role of educators in shaping values and fostering national development, followed by a musical performance.
His Highness the Amir awarded the attending teachers and representatives of the excellent schools before departing the venue. (end)
sar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment