Trailer For 'Gaza's Twins, Come Back To Me' Premieres At IDFA

The makers of Mohammed Sawwaf's documentary feature 'Gaza's twins, Come Back to Me,' have released the trailer of the film ahead of its world premiere in the Frontlight section at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. (IDFA)

According to Variety, the documentary traces the journey of a family torn apart by war, from the bombed-out streets of northern Gaza to the overcrowded tents of the south, and from makeshift shelters to the shattered city. One month into the conflict, Rania gives birth to triplets in a besieged hospital. Amid chaos, one of the newborns dies, and the surviving twins are evacuated to the south, separated from their mother, who remains trapped in the north, reported Variety.

Over 16 months, the film follows the parallel lives of the mother and the twins. The children grow before the camera's eye, taking their first steps and speaking their first words to the backdrop of explosions, moving from tent to tent, clinging to life, and longing for their mother's embrace. Rania, meanwhile, endures displacement, hunger, and the aching wait for reunion, separated from her babies by military checkpoints and war.

About the Filmmaker

The trailer of the film was shared by one of the producers of the show, 'Salah Alhaw', on his YouTube handle.

According to Variety, Sawwaf is a filmmaker, producer and journalist based in Gaza, with over 16 years of experience in documentary and media production. He has directed more than 30 documentary films and regularly collaborates with international directors and producers to bring Palestinian stories to global audiences. He is currently working on a feature narrative film, "Gaza Year Zero." His previous features include "The Storyteller," "Life Smuggling (Smuggling of Sperm)," "Eleven Days in May" and "Palestinian Prison Break," reported Variety.

Production Team

The producers are Mohammed Sawwaf, Salah Al-Haw and Ibrahim Al-Otla for Alef Multimedia, and Sylvia Sahawneh for Al Jazeera English Witness. The executive producers are Sawwaf for Alef Multimedia, Fiona Lawson-Baker for Al Jazeera English Witness, and Mohammed Al-Hamadi for Al Jazeera English, reported Variety. The co-producers are Renko Douze and Hasse van Nunen for Een Van de Jongens. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)