Faridabad Terror Bust Case: Did Al-Falah University's Facilities Help In Producing High-Grade Explosives?

New Delhi: In one of India's largest counterterrorism operations in recent years, investigators have unearthed a massive terror module that allegedly infiltrated academic and professional networks across multiple states. The operation began with the arrest of a Kashmiri medical professor and has now led to the recovery of nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances, several assault rifles, pistols, bomb-making components, and a web of connections stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Probe Triggered By Threat Posters In Srinagar

The investigation was set in motion on 19 October, when threatening posters bearing the insignia of Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in the Bunpora Nowgam locality of Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act at the Nowgam Police Station.

As the probe deepened, investigators traced the origin of the posters to an organised network of seemingly respectable individuals, including doctors, scholars, and students, who were allegedly operating under a“white-collar terror ecosystem.” These suspects were reportedly in touch with handlers in Pakistan and other countries, coordinating their activities through encrypted messaging apps and charitable fronts.

Arrest Of A Medical Professor Uncovers Massive Haul Of Explosives

The first major breakthrough came with the arrest of Dr Muzamil Shakeel, a 35-year-old medical professional from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who was teaching at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad. Shakeel, who managed the emergency wing of the university's hospital and taught medical students, was taken into custody on 30 October after his alleged role in circulating the JeM posters came to light.

Following his arrest, joint teams from the Haryana and J & K Police raided two rented premises linked to him in Dhauj. The first search, conducted on Saturday, uncovered 358 kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate, a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines, 83 live cartridges, a pistol, and a range of bomb-making tools. Officers also seized twelve suitcases filled with explosive material, twenty electronic timers, remote-control devices, batteries, five kilograms of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set.

Subsequent raids at another site in Dehar Colony, Dhauj, yielded an additional 2,563 kilograms of chemicals and flammable substances, along with a large stock of weapons including a Beretta pistol, a Chinese pistol, an AK-56 rifle, and another Krinkov rifle.

Possible Use Of University Facilities Under Investigation

Police are also investigating whether laboratory facilities at Al-Falah University were misused for synthesising advanced explosives such as RDX. Sources said a religious scholar from a mosque near the campus has been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

In a related development, an AK-47 rifle allegedly linked to Dr Shakeel was recovered from a Swift Dzire car owned by a woman doctor working at the same university. Authorities believe she may have lent her vehicle unknowingly, though her possible involvement remains under scrutiny. She is currently being questioned by J & K Police.

Expanding Web: More Arrests Across States

The Faridabad operation also led investigators to Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, where another doctor from Pulwama, Dr Adeel Majeed Rather, had already been detained. His interrogation reportedly helped police uncover Shakeel's storage sites in Dhauj.

The Faridabad Police Commissioner, Satender Kumar Gupta, confirmed that a“terrorist module was in the making,” adding that multiple teams were conducting follow-up raids.

“This is a sensitive national security matter. Joint efforts by the Haryana and J & K Police have led to the dismantling of a major network,” he stated.