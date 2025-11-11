Delhi Blast: Akhilesh Yadav Questions PM Modi On 'Intelligence Failure'
CM expresses condolences, assures support
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences over the recent blast near the Red Fort in the national capital. The chief minister called the incident unfortunate and assured that all relevant agencies are actively working to manage the situation. She also mentioned visiting the hospital to meet the injured and reiterated the government's support for their families, ensuring they do not face any hardships.
Case registered under UAPA, BNS
Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.
High-level security review, probe underway
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. The Delhi Police is focusing on the movements of the suspect, the suspected network from a university in Faridabad, and the nature of the explosive used in the incident, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
