Call For Entries Issued For The 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

The Middle East&North Africa Stevie Awards are the region's only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organizations within 18 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

All individuals and organizations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit any number of nominations to any number of the categories.

There are no entry fees in this awards program. Organizations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners can choose to pay a“winners fee” for each successful nomination to maintain their Stevie winner status.

Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines. Winning nominations submitted through the first deadline, 3 December 2025, will have reduced winners' fees. 21 January 2026, is the second and final entry deadline.

Winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards in the competition will be announced on 16 April 2026, and celebrated during a gala event at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 14 May 2026.

New for the 2026 Competition



The 2026 competition introduces several new and expanded category groups, including AI Innovation Awards ( ) recognizing the achievements of individuals and organizations in Artificial Intelligence, and Public Sector Innovators ( ),, honoring innovation and excellence in government and public service. Other category groups with new award categories include Sustainability, Technology, Customer Service, Marketing, and Human Resources.

Nominations citing innovative achievements will be accepted and judged in both Arabic and English, in more than 150 categories across the following category groups:



New Website and Entry System



For the 2026 Middle East&North Africa Stevie Awards program, a new website and entry system have been introduced to make participation easier and more efficient than ever before. Entrants can now use a single account to access the entry system for all nine Stevie Awards programs, submit and manage nominations seamlessly, and enter directly from any device. The platform supports over 30 languages with automatic translation for judging and offers multiple convenient payment options, ensuring a smooth and accessible experience for participants across the region.

Winners of the 2025 edition with multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards include Abdulla Almazrouei Advocates&Legal Consultants, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), ADNOC Logistics&Services, Alef Education, Barns (Saudi Arabia), DAMAC Properties, Deloitte&Touche (M.E.), DHL Express (across multiple MENA locations), Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Dubai Culture&Arts Authority, Emirates Health Services, Etihad Aviation Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Ministry of Finance (Saudi Arabia), Ooredoo Group (Qatar), Petromin Express (Saudi Arabia), Public Works Authority – Ashghal (Qatar), QNB Türkiye, RAK Police, Royal Commission for Jubail&Yanbu, Saudi Aramco, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Silal (Abu Dhabi), STC (Saudi Telecom Company), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Turkcell, VUMI Global, Yalla Group (UAE), and ZIGMA8 | 360o Creative Communications, among others.

The 2026 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world. Those who wish to apply to participate on one of the juries may do so at

About the Stevie® Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East&North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales&Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .