Blast In Islamabad Injures At Least 8, Says Police Spokesperson

An explosion injured at least eight people outside a court building in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Some of the injured are in critical condition, he said.

"We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team," he said.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van.

No further information on the blast was immediately available.