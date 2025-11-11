Germany, England And Colombia Reach Round Of 32

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Defending champions Germany, England and Colombia reached the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Round of 32 after winning their group finales at Aspire Zone's Competition Complex.

In other highlights from yesterday's games, Brazil were held to a draw by Zambia while Indonesia claimed their first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup.

Jeremiah Mensah was the star for Germany, scoring twice in the 32nd and 57th minutes as Germany humbled El Salvador 7-0 at Khaled Ballan Pitch.

Alexander Staff, Wisdom Mike, Lasse Eikel and Christian Prenaj were the other scorers. An own goal by Andrew Reyes in the 52nd minute also helped the Germans complete the 7-0 rout and finish Group G on top.

“It was a good performance. We had some pressure. We had to stay cool, be focused and concentrated. We scored a lot and we had a lot of different scorers involved, which I liked to see. It was a good evening, but we have a lot of work to do,” said Germany coach Marc Meister.

Germany's Wisdom Mike (left) celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against El Salvador. PICTURES: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Colombia also reached the knockout stage from Group G after defeating already-qualified North Korea 2-0 at Mohammed Ghanim Pitch.

Miguel Solarte handed Colombia the lead in the 25th minute, with Santiago Londono converting a penalty five minutes later to complete the win. The South Americans finished second in the group, with North Korea ending in third place.

Venezuela finish on top; England qualify

Venezuela finished their tough Group E campaign unbeaten and on top after a 4-2 victory over Haiti at Adel Mallala Pitch.

David Garcia's late brace sealed a comfortable win in the end after Haiti's Da-Benz Jacquet and Woodson Felix cancelled out Diego Claut and John Mancilla's first-half goals.

“We tried to make some changes and bring in some freshness with players who hadn't started, but it was difficult. A World Cup is tough. We find it difficult to break down defences that sit deep. We're not being clinical enough in the final third and we're struggling,” said Venezuela manager Oswaldo Vizcarrondo.

At Mansour Muftah Pitch, Reigan Heskey's brace propelled England to a dominant 3-0 victory over Egypt, securing a Round of 32 berth as Group E runners-up.

Heskey netted in the 14th and 56th minutes and had a golden chance to complete his hat-trick, but Omar Abdelaziz denied him by blocking his penalty. Harrison Miles, however, completed the win with a late goal.

Switzerland top group; South Korea down Mexico

Mladen Mijajlovic fired a brace to help Switzerland beat Mexico 3-1 at Bader Bilal Pitch.

Mijajlovic scored in the 17th minute before the Swiss gained a two-goal advantage following a Santiago Lopez own goal three minutes later. Aldo De Nigris' brilliant header in the 57th minute revived Mexico's hopes, but Mijajlovic struck again the next minute as Switzerland finished on top in Group F.

South Korea will also enter the knockout stage brimming with confidence after overcoming Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 in an impressive display.

At Mahmoud Soufi Pitch, Kim Jisung put the South Koreans ahead in the 26th minute, with Allassane Toure equalising nine minutes later. But South Korea struck twice in the second half through Jeong Hyeonung (47th minute) and Yi Yonghyeon's penalty in the 87th for a convincing victory.

Colombia's Santiago Londono celebrates after scoring a goal against North Korea.

Brazil snatch draw; Indonesia's maiden win

Dell scored a late equaliser as Brazil earned a 1-1 draw against Zambia to secure top spot in Group H.

Zambia led for most of the match at Khaled Salman Pitch after Jonathan Kalimina's goal in the 26th minute. Brazil were finally rewarded for their persistence as Dell netted home in the 81st minute.

“Brazil needed to compete better in the first half. This was key to our result today. We gave them a goal in a defensive mistake from a corner, but we corrected this after the break and created a lot of chances, got the draw. We could have won, but we were not happy with our attempts at goal,” said Brazil coach Carlos Patetuci.

At Ibrahim Khalfan Pitch, Indonesia edged Honduras 2-1 in the other Group H match to keep their progression hopes alive.

It was Indonesia's first World Cup win of any kind, thanks to Fadly Alberto's spectacular winner in the 72nd minute after Luis Suazo's spot-kick cancelled Evandra Florasta's penalty in the 52nd minute. Honduras were eliminated following the defeat.

“It's truly an incredible feeling for us. We're very, very excited. Our first win at a World Cup is something extraordinary for me, and I hope this becomes the starting point for the players' journey so they can continue to grow and become even better in the future,” said Indonesia coach Nova Arianto.