Shutdown Resolution Sparks Confidence TRWD Achieves Record Trading Volume And Growing Market Attention

Shutdown Nears Its End as Bipartisan Agreement Moves to the House

According to reports from CNN, Fox News, and CNBC, the Senate advanced a bipartisan package to fund the federal government through late January. Eight Democratic senators joined Republicans in a 60–40 vote to end the stalemate, sending the bill to the House where Speaker Mike Johnson indicated a mid-week vote is expected.

“It's too bad it was closed, but we'll be opening up our country very quickly,” President Trump told CNN on Monday night.

The compromise measure restores full pay for furloughed federal employees, guarantees future protections for workers during any future funding lapses, and maintains funding for key social programs such as SNAP and WIC through the fiscal year.

Limited Economic Impact on TRWD's Operations

While the shutdown temporarily disrupted travel and select service industries nationwide, TRWD reports no significant effect on its operations or timelines. The company's established structure and active management have enabled continued progress across all divisions, reflecting TRWD's resilience and ability to execute regardless of short-term market or political fluctuations.

Building a Multi-Brand Conglomerate

As part of its long-term growth strategy, TRWD is developing a multi-brand entertainment and hospitality conglomerate built on real venues and recurring consumer demand. The company's vision is to unite established, high-performing locations under one corporate platform - optimizing operations, marketing, and management to drive consistent results at scale.

This initiative is designed to evolve into a national portfolio of 100 or more venues, each contributing to a unified brand ecosystem that combines nightlife, lifestyle, and experiential entertainment. By centralizing certain operational efficiencies while preserving local identity, TRWD aims to create one of the most dynamic and diversified hospitality groups in the United States.

While many investors are drawn to speculative trends, TRWD focuses on real-world performance - venues that produce measurable revenue, provide employment, and contribute directly to regional economies. The company's growth model reflects a disciplined, long-term approach to building a sustainable entertainment network that can thrive across business cycles.

“Our strategy is to identify authentic venues and elevate them with modern management, data-driven marketing, and a corporate structure that supports lasting growth,” stated John Stock a TRWD spokesperson.“It's about creating real value in an industry that rewards both consistency and creativity.”

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations - an overview of TRWD's roadmap to nationwide expansion and the creation of a multi-brand entertainment conglomerate.

Momentum from Media Campaign and Investor Engagement

Following the launch of its media campaign with BizTrendWatch, TRWD has experienced increased visibility among current and prospective market participants. The campaign, which is slated to include television and streaming coverage on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and Paramount Global, highlights the company's ongoing expansion and operational transparency.

Since its recent debut, TRWD has recorded one of its strongest trading-volume days to date, closing up approximately 29 percent, reflecting heightened interest following broader media exposure. The company views this response as an encouraging indicator of growing public awareness and engagement with its long-term strategy of increasing shareholder value.

Preliminary Videos to Airing now

Watch: Redefining Entertainment Rise of Hippo Nation:

Watch Nación Hippo: Del Strip a Wall Street:

Watch Alan Chang's exclusive interview here:

Outlook and Investor Positioning

With the government expected to fully reopen later this week, TRWD views the current environment as an opportunity for stability and renewed investor confidence. The company anticipates that broader market sentiment will improve as federal operations resume, reducing pressure on consumer spending, air travel, and tourism - sectors that indirectly influence parts of TRWD's ecosystem.

“Our team continues to execute without interruption,” a TRWD spokesperson said.“We believe this resolution signals a positive step for overall market confidence, and we remain focused on scalable, sustainable growth driven by real venues and real revenue.”

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 - the only club of its kind on the Strip - cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a“Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

The company's acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

