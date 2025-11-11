'Sanatanis Will Have To Unite Now...' Dhirendra Shastri Roars After Delhi Red Fort Blast

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reacted strongly to the Red Fort blast, calling it 'condemnable and inhuman.' He urged unity among Sanatanis to counter extremist ideologies, expressing deep condolences to the victims' families. Shastri added that unless India stands united, their spiritual marches will continue nationwide.

