Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Sanatanis Will Have To Unite Now...' Dhirendra Shastri Roars After Delhi Red Fort Blast


2025-11-11 03:11:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri reacted strongly to the Red Fort blast, calling it 'condemnable and inhuman.' He urged unity among Sanatanis to counter extremist ideologies, expressing deep condolences to the victims' families. Shastri added that unless India stands united, their spiritual marches will continue nationwide.

MENAFN11112025007385015968ID1110325048



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search