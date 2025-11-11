Invaders Launch 12 Strikes On Sumy Region In 24 Hours
Most of the strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy used UAVs, MLRS, and FPV drones.
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Sumy community.
Private residential buildings were damaged and destroyed in the Znob-Novgorod community.Read also: Russians attack energy, transport infrastructure in Odesa region with drones
Over the past day, one person was evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 10, the Russian army struck the residential sector of the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment