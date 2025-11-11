Invaders Launch 12 Strikes On Sumy Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Most of the strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used UAVs, MLRS, and FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Sumy community.

Private residential buildings were damaged and destroyed in the Znob-Novgorod community.

Over the past day, one person was evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 10, the Russian army struck the residential sector of the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region.