University Of Jordan Tops Htux Platform Honored By HTU

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) has been recognized for academic excellence and innovation after topping the national Htux educational platform. The honor came from Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a leading initiative of the Crown Prince Foundation, in celebration of UJ's outstanding performance in digital learning and student development.Through HTU's Career Readiness Program, UJ engineering students excelled in the Data Analysis and Business Intelligence learning track, earning the top position across all participating universities. Out of 591 enrolled students, an impressive 491 completed all program requirements, achieving a 100% success rate.In a ceremony held at HTU, University of Jordan President Dr. Nathir Obeidat and Faculty of Engineering Dean Dr. Manwar Al-Tarakiya received shields of appreciation from HTU President Dr. Ismail Al-Hinti. The event was attended by UJ Vice President for Scientific Colleges Dr. Ashraf Abu Karkeh, members of the supervising academic team, and HTU's digital platform developers.Dr. Obeidat expressed pride in his students' achievement, calling it "a testament to the University of Jordan's commitment to preparing graduates who are not only academically strong but also industry-ready." He added, "Our mission is to equip students with practical experience, critical thinking, and the digital skills needed to thrive in today's fast-changing job market."He also praised HTU's pioneering role in advancing technical education in Jordan, noting that its success stems from the vision and support of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Dr. Al-Hinti applauded the University of Jordan's engineering students for their dedication and drive to succeed. "They have set a standard of excellence and determination that others will look up to," he said. "UJ students have consistently shown leadership and creativity qualities that make them stand out in the workforce."For his part, Dr. Al-Tarakiya emphasized that the recognition reflects the Faculty of Engineering's broader vision. "We're not just educating engineers, we're shaping innovators and problem-solvers who are ready to lead change," he said.The event concluded with an awards presentation honoring UJ, its Faculty of Engineering, and the academic team behind the success, in a celebration that highlighted the strong collaboration between the two universities and their shared dedication to empowering Jordan's next generation of tech talent.