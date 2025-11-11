Russians Attack Energy, Transport Infrastructure In Odesa Region With Drones
"Despite the active work of air defense forces, there is damage to civilian energy and transport infrastructure. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at several energy facilities, which were promptly extinguished by emergency services. A depot of Ukrzaliznytsia and administrative buildings were also damaged," he stated.
Preliminary information indicates that one person received shrapnel injuries.
Critical infrastructure in the region is operating on generators, and emergency resilience points are open.Read also: One injured in Zaporizhzhia hospital explosion
Law enforcement agencies are documenting another Russian war crime.
As Ukrinform reported, in Odesa, a four-story residential building was damaged on the morning of November 10 due to a Russian drone strike.
