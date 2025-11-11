Pulsar Helium Advances Appraisal Programme With Completion Of Jetstream #3 And Commencement Of Testing Rig Mobilised To Jetstream #4, Topaz Project, Minnesota, USA

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AND REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium development company, is pleased is pleased to announce the successful completion of drilling the Jetstream #3 appraisal well at its flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA, with the drilling operation reaching a total depth (“TD”) of 3,507 feet.

Highlights:



Successful Drilling: Jetstream #3 reached a total depth (“TD”) of 3,507 feet (1,069 meters) on November 7, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing interval.

Commencement of drilling at Jetstream #4: Drill rig relocated and Jetstream #4 successfully 'spudded' on Sunday November 9, 2025, as progress begins toward achieving a TD of 3,000 feet (914 metres).

Strong Pressure: Multiple pressurized gas zones throughout the drilling campaign with a calculated bottom-hole pressure of approximately 960 psi. This strong pressure reading indicates a robust, naturally pressurized, highly charged reservoir at the well location, providing further validation of the Topaz reservoir's potential.

For comparison, Jetstream #1 had a well-head pressure of 185 psi when drilled in 2024, and Jetstream #2 a well-head pressure of 205 psi. Next Steps: Jetstream #3 will, this week, undergo a comprehensive evaluation, with a suite of open-hole wireline logs running to collect detailed geological and petrophysical data. An optical televiewer will be used to image the well-bore wall geology, followed by a proposed controlled flow-testing and pressure build-up program to measure well deliverability.



The active drilling campaign consists of up to 10 wells and is designed to further define the geometry, extent, and productivity of the helium-bearing reservoir at Topaz. Field activities will be ongoing as the Company advances towards its objectives of updating the Topaz resource and conducting a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in H1 2026. Pulsar is fully committed to realising Topaz's production potential with the aim of providing a new source of helium supply to the North American market.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar Helium, commented on the drilling:

“It is my pleasure to report the successful completion of drilling the Jetstream #3 appraisal well at our Topaz project in Minnesota, USA. Initial bottom-hole pressure readings surpass expectation and reinforce our belief in the huge potential offered by this incredible multi-commodity gas discovery.

“With the drilling of Jetstream #4 underway and down-hole testing soon to commence at Jetstream #3, momentum continues to build at Topaz as we advance our drilling campaign and move steadily towards defining what we believe to be one of North America's most significant primary helium discoveries.”

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

