'Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai': Rohit Sharma Turns DJ, Makes Couple's Wedding Shoot Memorable (WATCH)

Former India captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma is often known for his explosive batting, sharp cricketing mind, and calm demeanour on and off the field. However, the 38-year-old has always shown his playful and down-to-earth personality, often winning hearts with his humour and spontaneous gestures beyond the cricketing field.

Rohit Sharma has never shied away from showing his human side, reflecting his humbleness and genuineness as a person despite cricketing success, making him one of the most admired figures in modern Indian cricket. On and off the field, the Indian batting stalwart knows how to strike the right chord, whether with the bat or through moments that reflect his warmth.

The veteran batter has always charmed with his effortless wit, infectious smile, and ability to connect with people in the most genuine way, a trait that perfectly complements his on-field brilliance.

Rohit Sharma Gatecrashes Couple's Wedding Shoot

Rohit Sharma has recently made a couple's wedding photoshoot memorable after unexpectedly joining their pre-wedding shoot. The veteran batter was training in a gym when he spotted the couple doing the pre-wedding shoot and decided to surprise them by joining in.

Former India captain turned DJ and played the 'Aaj Mere Yaar Ka Shaadi Hai' from the popular movie 'Aadmi Sadak Ka' on his speaker and began dancing, leaving the couple pleasantly surprised by his spontaneous gesture and the fun-loving energy he brought to their special moment. Rohit Sharma gave thumbs up to the couple, while the groom was seen folding his hands in gratitude, clearly overwhelmed by an unexpected yet heartwarming gesture by the Indian star batter.

The video of the same went viral on social media.

A newly engaged couple was doing their wedding shoot, and when Rohit saw them while working out, he played the song "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" on his speaker and started dancing way Couple said "ye to moment ho Gaya" bRO made their wedding more special❤️ twitter/E8TefTYAv9

- 45 (@rushiii_12) November 10, 2025

Rohit Sharma was recently part of India's ODI tour of Australia, where he likely played his final series Down Under. The 38-year-old had an impressive outing as he amassed 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three matches and was adjudged Player of the Series for his outstanding performance with the bat.

What Next for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma is currently on a break after his likely final tour of Australia last month. The veteran batter wouldn't be part of the upcoming Test series as he called time on his red-ball career in May this year, before the squad announcement for the England tour.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODI cricket as he looks to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Rohit began his preparation for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, which will begin on November 30.

The 38-year-old was not included in the upcoming India A's ODI series against South Africa A as the BCCI selectors opted to rest him and prioritise younger talent ahead of the senior series against the Proteas.

After the South Africa ODI series, Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in the 50-over series against New Zealand (home and away), Afghanistan (home), England (away), and Sri Lanka (home) in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.