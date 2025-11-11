Destroying Indian Football's Reputation: Fans React As Kerala Blasters Halt Operations Amid ISL Uncertainty

Kerala Blasters have officially halted all operations, joining Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant as the third top-tier Indian club to suspend activities amid mounting uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). The move follows the team's exit from the Super Cup, leaving players and staff in limbo.

Abhik Chatterjee, the club's chief executive officer, acknowledged the growing anxiety within the camp.“We were expecting clarity on the ISL situation earlier this month as per the original timelines,” he said in an interview with The Hindu.“It's an incredibly critical moment for Indian football. But from a club's perspective, operating with no information at all is like staring into an abyss.”

The Blasters had initially scheduled their pre-season training to begin on July 7. However, the unresolved ISL framework forced them to shelve those plans. Following intervention from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the club agreed to participate in the Super Cup, with assurances that the ISL's status would be settled by the end of that competition. As a result, the team resumed preparations on October 7-about three weeks ahead of the tournament.

Despite those efforts, the broader situation has not improved. The league continues to face instability, especially after the tender process for a new ISL commercial partner failed to attract any bidders. With no progress in sight, Kerala Blasters have decided to freeze activities once more.

“It puts a lot of stress on the owners, obviously, the players, and the staff, because there are specialised staff whose livelihood depends on football,” Abhik added.“But I would like to remain an optimist and hope that the sooner we have clarity, the better,” Chatterjee added.

Social media reaction

