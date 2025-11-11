Bihar Polls: Manjhi Urges Votes For NDA's 'Double-Engine' Govt

Union Minister and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday called on voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise to bring National Democratic Alliance (NDA) back in power in the state. "I appeal to the people from the bottom of my heart that, just as they voted on 6/11, they should cast a higher percentage of votes this time in favour of NDA. Because the double-engine government is in power here," Manjhi told ANI here.

'Purvodaya' Vision for Bihar's Development

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Purvodaya," Manjhi mentioned how the initiative encompasses Bihar, shown in how the state has gotten proper allocation from the budget. "Narendra Modi has envisioned 'Purvodaya', which also encompasses Bihar. Whatever allocation was meant to be given here, we have received four times that amount. There is no better government than this," he said.

Purvodaya is an initiative aimed at boosting inclusive development in eastern states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. With these states being rich in resources and cultural heritage, the initiative aims to bridge industrial development, road connectivity projects, power and infrastructure projects and more for the region. Bihar's Patna Purnea expressway, including Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway, and Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Vaishali, and Darbhanga Spurs are part of the initiative.

High Turnout Indicates Vote for Good Governance: JDU

Meanwhile, JDU MP Sanjay Jha said that the large turnout in the polls are an indication that people are voting for good governance and in favour of the NDA. "Today is the election of the final phase. People are seeing how much enthusiasm there is among voters to cast their votes, which is the best thing. A large number of people are coming out for good governance, peace, and development in Bihar... This is a very positive sign. In the first phase, we feel that votes have been cast in our favor by a very large margin," he said.

Voter Turnout in Second Phase

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, Bihar has registered a turnout of 14% till 9 AM, according to the Election Commission of India.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. (ANI)

