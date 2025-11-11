Tejashwi Blames Evms For Defeat, Didn't Leave Home In Bad Weather: JD(U)

JD(U) Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over EVM Claims

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar slammed Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, noting that he didn't leave his house in bad weather and is now blaming the Electronic Voting Machine for his defeat. He mentioned that for the first time in the history of Bihar, the state has polled on a large scale and is openly admitting to having voted for development. "For the first time in independent India, people in Bihar have voted on such a large scale. The percentage of women voting has increased rapidly. My personal experience is that for the first time, people have openly said that they are voting for development... Tejashwi Yadav doesn't even leave his house when the weather is bad, but now he is blaming EVMs for his defeat," Neeraj Kumar told ANI.

Bihar Phase 2 Sees Healthy Voter Turnout

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

District-wise Turnout Figures

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria, 14.95 per cent in Arwal, 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.'

By-elections in Other States

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

Elector Statistics for Bihar Phase 2

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections. (ANI)

