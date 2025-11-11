The Gift Of Everyday Comfort: HOROW T38P Smart Toilet Brings Care Home This Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the leaves turn golden and the air takes on a gentle chill, fall invites us back home. It's the season of family gatherings, warm meals, and quiet evenings spent together. Amid the rhythm of daily life, it's also the time we show appreciation for those closest to us - not through grand gestures, but through thoughtful choices that make life easier, cleaner, and more comfortable.

This fall, HOROW introduces the T38P Smart Toilet as a new kind of family gift - one that blends advanced technology with genuine care. Designed to enhance hygiene, comfort, and peace of mind, the T38P redefines what it means to invest in your home and the people you love.

For most families, the bathroom is the one place where everyone begins and ends their day. It's a quiet space that deserves as much attention as any living area. With the HOROW T38P, this essential room transforms into a haven of ease and renewal.

Unlike traditional bidets that reuse internal water paths, the T38P features two completely independent water systems - one for flushing and another exclusively for cleansing. That means only filtered, freshly heated water ever touches the skin - never recycled, never shared. Every rinse is pure, hygienic, and precisely temperature-controlled.

At its core, the T38P is a gift of cleanliness. Its high-temperature ceramic glaze prevents stains and mineral buildup, while the pre-wet function coats the bowl with a thin layer of water before each use - reducing residue and keeping the surface immaculate.

A foam shield forms naturally when the device is seated, the dense layer of micro-foam forms instantly on the water surface, creating a soft barrier that prevents splashing and keeps things hygienic, minimizing splashes and odors to maintain a consistently fresh environment. Together, these smart systems create what HOROW calls“triple protection”: a cleaner surface, cleaner air, and cleaner routine.

The T38P even looks after itself. Its self-cleaning nozzle and automatic drying function simplify upkeep, allowing families to spend less time maintaining and more time enjoying the things that truly matter.

These thoughtful comforts make the bathroom a place of rejuvenation rather than routine. Whether it's a warm seat on a crisp morning or a soft cleansing rinse before bed, the T38P turns daily tasks into small acts of self-care - a gift that quietly keeps giving.

In a season filled with togetherness, the best gifts are the ones that improve life for everyone under one roof. The T38P's elegant design and intuitive features speak to HOROW's philosophy that true luxury lies in thoughtful simplicity. It's not about excess - it's about bringing wellness home in the most seamless way possible.

For aging parents, the T38P's hands-free operation and ergonomic height make it easier and safer to use. For young families, it's a way to teach children the value of cleanliness and respect for shared spaces. For hosts and homeowners, it's an upgrade that quietly enhances both comfort and confidence. HOROW will launch the 2025 Black Friday promotion from the middle of November, and it will be the best promotional period of the year.

About HOROW

HOROW is a leading brand in home improvement, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that enhance everyday living. With a focus on technology, design, and user convenience, HOROW continues to set new standards in the home fixture market. By merging technology, design, and thoughtful functionality, HOROW creates bathroom solutions that not only enhance everyday convenience but also support overall health and hygiene. With a vision to make every home a cleaner, smarter, and more comfortable place to live, HOROW continues to pioneer innovations that reflect care for both people and the spaces they inhabit.



Media contact:...