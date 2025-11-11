403
GECA Appoints Italian Crowdfunding Pioneer Giancarlo Vergine To Steering Committee
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA ) today announced the appointment of Giancarlo Vergine, Founder and Managing Partner of Over Ventures, to its steering committee as a strategic advisor. Vergine's addition marks a significant milestone in GECA's mission to create borderless equity investment markets, bringing proven expertise from Europe's second-largest crowdfunding market to the organization's global harmonization efforts.
A Track Record of Innovation and Results
With over 14 years of experience in venture capital and innovation, Vergine has established himself as one of Europe's most influential crowdfunding strategists. Through Over Ventures, he has:
- Managed 200+ equity crowdfunding campaigns
- Helped clients raise over €100 million collectively
- Pioneered some of Italy's first cross-border crowdfunding campaigns
- Built partnerships with leading European platforms including Crowdcube, Seedrs, Mamacrowd, and CrowdFundMe
- Served as Head of Dealflow at CrowdFundMe from 2019-2022
Driving European Market Intelligence
Vergine created the European Equity Crowdfunding Landscape (EECL), the authoritative pan-European market intelligence initiative that tracks crowdfunding trends across the continent. The EECL has documented:
- Over 10,000 startups examined
- €3+ billion in deals analyzed
- Quarterly updates and annual reports serving as the industry's primary data source
Recent EECL data shows remarkable European market growth, with €157 million raised in H1 2025 across 202 campaigns, projecting over €300 million annually (+26% year-over-year).
Strategic Value for Global Mission
"I'm honored to join GECA's steering committee during this transformative period for global equity crowdfunding," said Vergine. "Throughout my career, I've seen how innovative financing models can unlock entrepreneurial potential while creating sustainable economic development. GECA's vision for borderless investment aligns perfectly with our work to redirect capital toward productive enterprises that drive continental growth."
Andrew Field, Head of GECA's steering committee, commented: "Giancarlo brings exactly the type of innovative thinking and market-building expertise that GECA needs to advance our global vision. His success in building one of Europe's most dynamic crowdfunding markets while maintaining high standards for investor protection provides a proven model for how equity crowdfunding can transcend traditional geographic boundaries."
Cross-Border Expertise
Vergine's pioneering work in cross-border crowdfunding following the European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP) regulation implementation positions him uniquely to advance GECA's harmonization efforts. He launched and supported some of the first Italian cross-border campaigns, documenting best practices for platform passporting and investor communications across multiple jurisdictions.
Through the EECL European Roadshow, Vergine has organized events in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, London, and Amsterdam, bringing together platforms, founders, and investors to foster pan-European collaboration.
Recognition and Thought Leadership
Vergine has been recognized as one of the Top 20 VC Influencers on LinkedIn in Italy (2025), ranking third among prominent venture capitalists and industry leaders. He has also served as a mentor for leading international accelerators including Startup Wise Guys and Plug and Play.
About GECA
The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. Through our steering committee and global network of supporters, we work to create truly borderless investment opportunities that benefit entrepreneurs, investors, and economies around the world.
Learn more at thegeca
About Over Ventures
Over Ventures is a boutique strategic consulting and crowdfunding studio serving startups, SMEs, and venture capital operators across Italy, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The firm provides VC Advisory Services and operates the European Crowdfunding Studio, supporting early-stage companies from seed to Series C stages.
Learn more at overventures
Media Contact:
GECA Steering Committee
Email:...
Website: thegeca
For Over Ventures inquiries:
Email:...
Website: overventures
