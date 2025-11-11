Carissa Lee
- Indigenous Research Fellow, The Moondani Toombadool Centre, Swinburne University of Technology
Dr Carissa Lee is a Noongar actor, academic and writer based in Naarm, and is also commissioning editor for IndigenousX.
Her research focuses are:
Cultural safety and cultural competency
First Nations theatre and the performing arts
Cross-cultural collaborations in research and arts practices
Intersectional feminism
Representation of marginalised and diverse people in the performing arts
Theatre, film and television
First Nations literature
First Nations public policy and political analysis
Dramaturgy
- 2024–present Indigenous Research Fellow - The Moondani Toombadool Centre, Swinburne University of Technology
- 2025 University of Melbourne, Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Research and Leadership 2023 University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy 2016 University of Melbourne, Professional Certificate in Indigenous Research 2010 Flinders University, Bachelor of Creative Arts with Honours 2009 Flinders University, Bachelor of Creative Arts Degree
- 2025 Culturally responsive recommendations for eating disorder prevention and management for First Nations peoples in Australia: a policy scoping review, Journal of Eating Disorders 2025 Chapter: Relationality in First Nations Research and Performing Arts Practices, Indigenous Research Knowledges and Their Place in the Academy
