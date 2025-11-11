Indigenous Research Fellow, The Moondani Toombadool Centre, Swinburne University of Technology

Dr Carissa Lee is a Noongar actor, academic and writer based in Naarm, and is also commissioning editor for IndigenousX.

Her research focuses are:

Cultural safety and cultural competency

First Nations theatre and the performing arts

Cross-cultural collaborations in research and arts practices

Intersectional feminism

Representation of marginalised and diverse people in the performing arts

Theatre, film and television

First Nations literature

First Nations public policy and political analysis

Dramaturgy

2024–present Indigenous Research Fellow - The Moondani Toombadool Centre, Swinburne University of Technology



2025 University of Melbourne, Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Research and Leadership

2023 University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy

2016 University of Melbourne, Professional Certificate in Indigenous Research

2010 Flinders University, Bachelor of Creative Arts with Honours 2009 Flinders University, Bachelor of Creative Arts Degree



2025 Culturally responsive recommendations for eating disorder prevention and management for First Nations peoples in Australia: a policy scoping review, Journal of Eating Disorders 2025 Chapter: Relationality in First Nations Research and Performing Arts Practices, Indigenous Research Knowledges and Their Place in the Academy

