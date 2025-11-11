Dharmendra Movie's Box Office Report: Last 7 Movies Check Here

Veteran superstar Dharmendra is admitted to hospital. His condition is said to be critical. In the last 10 years, Dharmendra has worked in 7 films (excluding special appearances). Two of these were hits. Find out about these 7 films of Dharam Paji

This romantic comedy film was directed by Smeep Kang. Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja made her debut with it, and Gippy Grewal was seen opposite her. Dharmendra also had an important role in the film. Unfortunately, this film turned out to be a major disaster.

Amardeep Singh Gill directed this Punjabi film. The movie starred Deep Sidhu in the lead role, and actors like Dharmendra and Mukul Dev were also seen in important characters. The film was a flop.

This was the sequel to the 2011 semi-hit film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', which was a flop at the box office. Navaniat Singh directed the film, while Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol appeared in lead roles.

This was the sequel to the 2017 release 'Jora 10 Numbaria', directed by Amardeep Singh Gill. The film, starring actors like Deep Sidhu and Dharmendra, performed averagely.

Directed by Karan Johar, this romantic comedy film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Dharmendra played an important character in the film. The movie was a hit at the box office.

This is a romantic comedy film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Dharmendra played an important role in this film. The movie was a semi-hit at the box office.

This action drama was directed by Farogh Siddiqui. Dharmendra was in the lead role, and actors like Farah Naaz, Abhishek Kapoor, Raj Babbar, and Mohan Joshi also appeared. The film was such a huge disaster that no one even noticed when it came and went.