3 Reasons WWE Crowned John Cena Intercontinental Champion Ahead Of His Final RAW Appearance

John Cena's final WWE RAW in Boston carried a historic twist. Discover why WWE chose this moment to make him Intercontinental Champion and complete his Grand Slam legacy.

Cena's last WWE RAW appearance in Boston was more than just another night. The company wanted to honor him in front of his hometown crowd, ensuring his farewell carried weight. By handing him the Intercontinental Championship, WWE gave fans a lasting memory and a fitting tribute to his career. It was a symbolic gesture that marked the end of his journey inside the squared circle.

Dominik Mysterio has built credibility by defeating names like AJ Styles and others. WWE needed a way to transition the title without damaging his rise. Cena, standing tall in front of his Boston fans and nearing retirement, was the perfect choice. His stature allowed WWE to crown a new champion while keeping Dominik strong. Cena's victory worked as a bridge, ensuring Dom Dom's momentum remained intact.

John Cena already had every accolade possible, from multiple world titles to headline matches. Yet one milestone remained, the Intercontinental Championship. WWE's creative team, led by Triple H, wanted Cena remembered as a star who achieved everything. By winning the IC Title, Cena became a Grand Slam Champion, completing his decorated resume. This move also added to his record as a 17-time World Champion, solidifying his legacy forever.