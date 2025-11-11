Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seeta Aur Geeta To Gazab-Dharmendra's 7 Films That Were Remade In The South

2025-11-11 12:00:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many of Dharmendra's films were remade in the South and were also hits. From Phool Aur Patthar to Gazab, learn about them.

Dharmendra's film Phool Aur Patthar was released in 1966. Its South remakes were made in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and all three were box office hits.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Seeta Aur Geeta was released in 1972. Its South remakes were Ganga Manga (1973) in Telugu and Vani Rani (1974) in Tamil, and both were hits.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Insaaf Ki Pukar was released in 1973. Its South remake was made in Telugu. This remake was a box office hit.

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's film Sholay was released in 1975. Its South remakes were made in Telugu and Tamil, and both were box office hits.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film The Burning Train was released in 1980. Its South remakes were made in Telugu and Tamil, and both were box office hits.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Rajput was released in 1982. Its South remakes were Rajput (1983) in Telugu and Rajavamsam (1983) in Tamil, and both were box office hits.

Dharmendra and Rekha's film Gazab was released in 1982. Its South remake was made in Tamil. This remake was a box office hit.

AsiaNet News

