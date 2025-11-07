403
Oana Toiu Emphasizes Türkiye’s Role in Black Sea Security
(MENAFN) Romania’s Foreign Minister, Oana Toiu, stated on Friday that Türkiye’s complete accession to the European Union (EU) holds significant value for maintaining stability and safety in the Black Sea region.
During a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara, Toiu mentioned that Bucharest is hosting the NATO Industry Forum and emphasized that Romania continues an active dialogue with Türkiye.
She stressed her nation’s ambition to strengthen and broaden collaboration with Türkiye, complementing their already established strategic partnership.
Toiu pointed out the trilateral cooperation between Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria within NATO, noting that this partnership could extend beyond the alliance into other domains and act as a model for additional countries. “We support Türkiye’s EU candidacy. Türkiye’s full EU membership is a key element for ensuring security in the Black Sea.”
Reflecting on the upcoming 15th anniversary of the Türkiye-Romania strategic partnership next year, Toiu added: “We have once again decided today that the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will be held in Bucharest. We will host the meeting next year. I also conveyed Romanian President Nicusor Dan’s invitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”
She described Türkiye as Romania’s most significant ally outside the EU and voiced her intention to further enhance cooperation through expanded investment opportunities.
