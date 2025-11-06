Consumer Expert Andrea Woroch Shares Target's Early Black Friday Savings Tips On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early Black Friday Savings Start Now: Smart Ways to Stretch Your Holiday Budget

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and consumers don't have to wait for Black Friday to find incredible deals. Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch partnered with Target and D S Simon Media on a satellite media tour to share her top tips for getting a head start on holiday shopping and stretching every dollar.

According to Andrea Woroch, early shoppers can save big by taking advantage of Target's three-day Early Black Friday Sale, happening November 6 through 8. The event features thousands of new deals, with most 40% off or higher, across popular categories like apparel, toys, décor, kitchen essentials, and tech.

“Starting early is the smartest way to shop,” says Woroch.“With the season's hottest national brands like LEGO, Owala, Barbie, and Apple and an incredible line up of Target owned brands you can find quality items at an incredible price.”

Smart Savings Across Every Category

Apparel Deals:

Target is offering 40% off apparel for the whole family, from cozy matching pajamas to trendy sweaters, sweatshirts, and joggers from All In MotionTM and JoyLabTM, and toddler favorites from Cat & JackTM. Featured styles include the Women's Pointelle Pajama Set from AudenTM and Carter's Just One You® Baby Holiday Pajamas, perfect for creating festive family moments.

Toy Savings:

Parents can save up to 50% off this week on some of the season's hottest toys, including LEGO®, Barbie®, FAO SchwarzTM, and Hot WheelsTM. Shoppers can also find unique picks like the LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum Flower Décor Building Set and the Gigglescape Wooden Race Car Ramp – all part of Bullseye's Top Toys List.

Festive Décor and Home:

Holiday style starts with ThresholdTM and WondershopTM, both offering 40% off holiday décor and lighting. Pieces like the ThresholdTM White Faceted Ceramic Tree, Green Faceted Tree, and Gold Metal Nutcrackers add timeless holiday flair to any space. Guests can also enjoy 40% off holiday bedding and sheet sets to make their homes cozy and guest-ready.

Tech and Kitchen Essentials:

Shoppers will find up to 40% off select tech and up to 50% off small appliances and floor care from trusted brands like Beats, Ninja®, Gourmia®, and Cuisinart®. Top deals include Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Headphones, the Ninja Professional Blender, and the Gourmia 6-quart Digital Air Fryer, perfect for gifting or upgrading your kitchen setup.

More Ways to Save All Season

In addition to the Early Black Friday Sale, Target is rolling out new Weeklong Deals every Sunday and the return of Deal of the Day, offering exclusive daily discounts for Target Circle members now through December 24.

Shoppers can also enjoy confidence while shopping early with Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee, running through December 24, which ensures guests always get the best price.

You can shop all these Early Black Friday deals in-store at Target, or head to Target or the Target app and make holiday shopping even easier with Drive Up with Starbucks, Order Pick Up or Same Day and Next Day delivery options.

And don't forget to sign up for Target Circle. It's free, and it gives you access to even more exclusive deals and early savings all season long on top brands.

BIO: About Andrea Woroch

Andrea Woroch is a nationally recognized consumer‐finance expert, speaker and writer who helps everyday families save more and spend smarter. With on‐air appearances on shows like Good Morning America and Today, and bylines in outlets such as The New York Times and Forbes, she has become a trusted voice in practical budgeting, savings, and consumer advocacy. Based in California, Andrea draws on her own financial challenges and journey to create clear, actionable advice-showing that anyone can take control of their money without sacrificing lifestyle.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Target.

