Repair Work Begins On Kunduztakhar Highway
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) says repair and sealing work on the Kunduz–Takhar highway has begun at a cost of three million afghanis.
On its X platform, the MoPW said the project has been awarded to a private company and would be completed within three months.
Upon completion, the project will help prevent further damage to the road and ease commuting for local residents, the statement added.
