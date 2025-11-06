Repair Work Begins On Kunduztakhar Highway

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) says repair and sealing work on the Kunduz–Takhar highway has begun at a cost of three million afghanis.

On its X platform, the MoPW said the project has been awarded to a private company and would be completed within three months.

Upon completion, the project will help prevent further damage to the road and ease commuting for local residents, the statement added.

