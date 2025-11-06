Assistant Professor of Marketing at Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame

Jianna Jin is the Assistant Professor of Marketing at Mendoza College of Business at University of Notre Dame. Dr. Jin received her Ph.D. in marketing from The Ohio State University in 2024. Her research focuses on the area of consumer behavior. Specifically, her research explores two distinct themes: (1) how digital technology impacts consumer-brand relationships and (2) how political ideology shapes consumers' marketplace decisions. Dr. Jin's research has appeared in leading journals such as Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, Journal of Consumer Psychology, and Current Opinions in Psychology. She has received awards for her research, including the Research Excellence Award from The Ohio State University and the Best Paper Award on Wellness from the Society for Consumer Psychology.

