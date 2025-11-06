“₹700 Charge Was For Porter,” Says BIAL After Passenger's Wheelchair Assistance Row At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: Following Asianet Newsable English's report on the distressing experience of an elderly woman who was allegedly made to pay for wheelchair assistance at Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a clarification in response to the article.

The incident, which first came to light through a Reddit post, involved a woman travelling alone from Tokyo to Bengaluru on Japan Airlines (JAL), who was reportedly charged ₹700 despite having pre-booked wheelchair assistance through the airline.

In its official response to Asianet Newsable English's article, a BIAL spokesperson clarified that wheelchair assistance is provided free of cost by the respective airline. The ₹700 amount mentioned in reports, the spokesperson said, was not for wheelchair assistance but for an additional porter service requested to handle multiple check-in bags.

BIAL further emphasised that the wheelchair attendant had assisted the passenger as per standard procedure, and that the service fee was billed transparently before the baggage-handling process took place.

Wheelchair Assistance Provided by Airlines

BIAL reiterated that wheelchair assistance at Bengaluru Airport is handled by the respective airlines and must be booked in advance. In this case, the passenger was assisted with both a wheelchair and multiple check-in bags.

“The charge of ₹700 mentioned in reports was not for wheelchair assistance, but for a porter service requested to handle the check-in baggage,” the spokesperson said in an official statement.

Fee for Porter Service, Not Wheelchair

According to BIAL, the wheelchair attendant escorted the passenger to the service counter when the baggage-handling porter service was requested. After payment, the airport's porter collected the baggage from the belt and, along with the wheelchair attendant, accompanied the passenger to the taxi area.

“We remain committed to ensuring a comfortable and supportive experience for all passengers, especially those requiring special assistance,” the statement added.

Full Statement from BIAL

