Serbia Commits To Advancing Danube Regional Projects Through Joint Initiatives

State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, participated in Sarajevo in the meeting of foreign ministers within the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), Trend reports.

On this occasion, Jovanović emphasized that Serbia attaches great importance to the Danube Strategy as one of the most successful models of macro-regional cooperation that connects EU member states with those on the path to membership. In this context, she particularly underlined the Strategy's importance in strengthening the political and geostrategic relevance of the region in light of current challenges, as well as its role in improving connectivity, stability, and sustainable development.

Jovanović highlighted that Serbia remains a committed and constructive partner within the Danube Strategy, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation and achieve tangible results beneficial to all citizens through joint projects and initiatives.

On the sidelines of the event, Jovanović also held talks with the heads of delegations of Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania regarding the priorities of further bilateral cooperation and multilateral formats.