Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar affirms the agreement with Google Cloud represents a strategic milestone in building the national digital infrastructure and a qualitative leap in management and operation of government services.
KUWAIT - The 13th edition of the Kuwaiti-Iranian Trade Cooperation Commission concludes after conferees broached swapped food safety.
KUWAIT - Developing local pharmaceutical production is among the focal points of national healthcare "flexibility" plans, Kuwait's Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said, citing such a measure as a joint endeavor between the public and private sectors.
KUWAIT - Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the 9th EU-GCC Business Forum was held under the theme "Together for Shared Prosperity" at Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center.
KUWAIT - EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic to KUNA: Doing utmost to build a long-term trade and investment partnership with the GCC member countries. (end)
