UFCW Canada And Moccasin Identifier Unveil Mural In Recognition Of Treaties Recognition Week

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW Canada and Moccasin Identifier unveiled a new mural by Anishnawbe artist Philip Cote, Return of the Sacred. This work was commissioned by UFCW Canada, in partnership with Moccasin Identifier, as part of the union's ongoing commitment to reconciliation, Indigenous advocacy, and treaty recognition. The mural will be a permanent installation at UFCW Canada's headquarters.









The first week of November marks Treaty Recognition Week in Ontario. Established in 2016, this legislation highlights the importance of Treaty awareness and education in the province.

To observe Treaty Recognition Week, the UFCW Canada Indigenous Committee, union leadership, and Moccasin Identifier representatives gathered at the union's headquarters to commemorate the mural and learn about the project, Return of the Sacred, which was created by artist Philip Cote with the support of UFCW Canada's Indigenous Committee.

The artist, Philip Cote, MFA of Moose Deer Point First Nation, is a Young Spiritual Elder, Indigenous Artist, Activist, Educator, Historian and Ancestral Knowledge Keeper and is a graduate of OCAD University's Interdisciplinary Art Media and Design Masters program.

“When we think about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, it's really talking about the revival of our culture. The revival of our culture is to retell these ancient stories again. Indigenous people and settlers, we are all on this journey together,” says Philip Cote, Artist.“The 8th fire tells us that we are merging. What this means is that we're destined to become closer as a family. These changes that are happening are meant for everyone because we are rewriting the past and there's a lot of healing that's going to happen during this time. We are all on this healing journey, this time of the Spirit. We're all on the heart road, the road between the physical and the spirit world."

The mural was a collaboration between UFCW Canada and the Moccasin Identifier, an Indigenous-led initiative dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of Indigenous Treaties and history across Canada.

“For me, this is about bringing our story to the table. And so many people don't realize whose land that they reside on. [This is a] learning tool will help people understand who we are, where we are and why,” says Carolyn King, founder of Moccasin Identifier.“And I think the markers and identifier answer those questions for people who may have not even thought about it, for people who don't realize that we were there and we're still here, so we can bring our story.”

“Collaborating with Moccasin Identifier, an Indigenous organization, to create a mural that is focused on respecting treaty promises and truth and reconciliation demonstrates that we can all do this together,” says Eric Flett, Resident Elder, UFCW Canada.“Indigenous people, non-Indigenous people, and allies can lead the way in showing that reconciliation can be done in a good way.”

“This mural will stand the test of time and will be a message to everyone who enters these doors,” said UFCW National President Shawn Haggerty in his remarks to the gathering.“This mural serves as a permanent reminder of our union's commitment to the spirit of reconciliation, and stands as a symbol to invite reflection and discussion about where we've come from and where we are going as a country.”

