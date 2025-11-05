CEMATRIX Announces 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record YTD Adjusted EBITDA CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) (" CEMATRIX " or the " Company ") a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. “I am once again extremely proud of the achievements of our employees this quarter. We know that our success comes from serving our customers first. Consistent with our core values, we are obsessed with three things at CEMATRIX – safety, quality, and profitability. Our revenue in the quarter was $15.3 million as compared to $10.1 million last year (a 51% increase) and our year-to-date revenue was $32.6 million as compared to $25.0 million last year (a 30% increase). Our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $3.5 million as compared to $1.4 million last year (a 150% increase) and our year-to-date adjusted EBTIDA is now $5.9 million as compared to $1.8 million last year (a 228% increase),” said Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “With year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 this means we have already surpassed our best ever full-year adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million from 2023 with one quarter still to go! This financial performance is an early fulfilment of a commitment we have been making to our stakeholders all year that this would be a record year for CEMATRIX,” continued Mr. Boomhour. “Our teams generated cash flow from operating activities (before working capital adjustments) of $3.2 million in the quarter and $5.6 million year to date. Investing and financing activities remain modest, and we ended the quarter with a cash position of $9.9 million,” stated Ms. Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO of CEMATRIX. “As expected, as revenue increases with higher work volumes, we have had to invest some cash ($4.7 million year to date) in working capital, but we expect this to reverse later in the year as we collect our receivables.” “Looking forward into the fourth quarter, we will be very busy in the first six weeks of the fourth quarter and then slowing down in the last six weeks consistent with the normal seasonality in our business. We remain focused on executing our business strategy and growing our Company by delivering on quality, on time, on budget solutions to our customers geotechnical construction challenges. The key message to our stakeholders is that we have already delivered on our commitment for a record year and we still have a quarter to go to add to the record adjusted EBITDA. We remain very excited and optimistic about the future for CEMATRIX,” concluded Mr. Boomhour. The following are the business and financial highlights for the third quarter: Business highlights for the quarter:

Announced start of North Carolina project (July 9, 2025)

Announced $5.1 million in new contracts (July 21, 2025) Announced $11.9 million in new contracts (September 15, 2025)

Summary financial results:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, ($millions) 2025

2024

Change % 2025

2024

Change % Revenue 15.3 10.1 5.2 51 % 32.6 25.0 7.6 30 % Gross Margin 5.3 2.8 2.5 89 % 10.8 6.4 4.4 69 % Gross Margins % 34 % 27 % 7 % -- 33 % 26 % 7 % -- SG&A 2.4 2.1 0.3 14 % 6.9 6.5 0.4 6 % Operating Income 2.8 0.7 2.1 314 % 3.9 (0.1 ) 4.0 -- Adjusted EBITDA 3.5 1.4 2.1 150 % 5.9 1.8 4.1 228 % Cashflow from Operations 3.2 1.3 1.9 146 % 5.6 1.7 3.9 229 %

Cashflow from Operations is before working capital adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and provides the calculation for adjusted EBITDA in its MD&A.

Third quarter financial results webinar

Management will host a webinar at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025, to discuss CEMATRIX's third quarter financial results, provide a corporate update and conclude with a question-and-answer session from online participants.

Register in advance for this webinar:



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). For more information, please visit our website at

Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company's anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

