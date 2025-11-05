Metaplanet Reignites Bitcoin Treasury Expansion With $100M Loan

- The funds will support new Bitcoin acquisitions, income projects, and possible share buybacks under a $500 million credit facility

- The firm now holds 30,823 BTC worth $3.33 billion and aims to reach 210,000 BTC by 2027

Japan's Metaplanet has resumed its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) accumulation program after securing $100 million in fresh funding, marking a return to active treasury expansion following a one-month hiatus. The firm revealed that the loan, backed by its Bitcoin holdings, will support additional crypto purchases, income-generating ventures, and potential share buybacks.

Metaplanet confirmed on October 31 that it had obtained a $100 million loan, representing approximately 3% of its total Bitcoin reserves. The company emphasized that maintaining a conservative collateral ratio ensures long-term financial stability, even during market drawdowns.

According to management, the borrowed funds will be partly used to increase its Bitcoin holdings, solidifying its position as the world's fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 30,823 BTC worth approximately $3.33 billion. The loan was drawn from a $500 million open-ended credit facility established on October 28, allowing flexible repayment terms.

The Tokyo-listed firm also indicated that a portion of the new capital will be directed to its income business, which generates returns through cash-collateralized coin options. Metaplanet further hinted at the possibility of renewing share buybacks depending on market conditions, aligning with an equity acquisition cap of 75 billion yen introduced at the end of October.

Resuming Bitcoin Accumulation After Hiatus

Metaplanet's most recent purchase was on October 1, when it added 5,268 BTC at an average price of $116,870 per coin. The company's Bitcoin investments have so far yielded an estimated 497% gain in 2025, reflecting the strength of its long-term accumulation strategy.

Following its international share offering, which raised $1.4 billion, more than twice the original target, Metaplanet expanded its capital base to pursue a bold goal: acquiring 210,000 BTC by 2027.

While Metaplanet steps up its accumulation, most other public firms have slowed their pace. Corporate Bitcoin treasuries collectively added about 245,000 BTC between January and June, but the figure has dropped to 205,000 BTC in the second half of the year. Only 28,000 BTC have been acquired in the current quarter, a sharp deceleration from earlier levels of institutional enthusiasm.