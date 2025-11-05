MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Dr Natalio D. Wheatley, premier and minister of finance, is set to deliver the 2026 budget address on Thursday, during the 12th sitting of the Second Session of the Fifth House of Assembly.

The address, titled“Building A Sustainable Nation: Pillars of Progress,” promises to outline a clear vision for economic growth, social development, and environmental stewardship for the Virgin Islands.

In this highly anticipated address, premier Wheatley will present the government's financial plan and policy priorities that aim to strengthen the foundation of the Virgin Islands while advancing sustainable development goals.

Reflecting on the theme, the premier Wheatley stated:

“Our commitment is unwavering to build a nation that thrives on sustainability, where economic progress and environmental protection go hand in hand.”

The premier further emphasised the collective effort needed to achieve this vision:

“Every pillar of progress we raise today must endure the tests of tomorrow. Together, we will forge a future that preserves our heritage and empowers our people.”

The budget address will cover key sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and climate resilience, showcasing strategies that promote long-term sustainability and inclusiveness.

The post BVI 2026 Budget Address: 'Building A Sustainable Nation: Pillars of Progress' appeared first on Caribbean News Global.